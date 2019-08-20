|
Alan Blatnik
1957 ~ 2019
Tooele, UT-Alan Blatnik, our beloved son, father, brother, uncle, and grandpa passed away August 17, 2019 at home with his children Jesse, Rudy, and Cecily by his side. Alan left behind his mother Ruby Eisenhower, siblings Merlin, Guy, Kevin, Scott, Sheri, Debbie, Lori, Tammy, and Cindy, along with his grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He will forever be remembered for his humor and his love for his family. Memorial services will be held Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at the LDS Church on 2280 S. 300 E. Salt Lake City, Utah.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 20, 2019