Alan Dale Jones
1947 - 2020
Salt Lake City, Utah-Alan Dale Jones ("Albo") passed away peacefully on August 6, 2020, at the age of 72 in Pleasant Grove, Utah. He will be dearly missed for his kindness and sense of humor. He was born on August 14, 1947, in Salt Lake City, Utah to June Whipple Jones and Dale Eugene Jones. For the full obituary, please visit www.wasatchlawn.com
Alan was laid to rest at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park following a private family service. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate any donations in his name to the Huntington's Disease Society of America. www.hdsa.org

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
