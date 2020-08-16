Alan Dale Jones
1947 - 2020
Salt Lake City, Utah-Alan Dale Jones ("Albo") passed away peacefully on August 6, 2020, at the age of 72 in Pleasant Grove, Utah. He will be dearly missed for his kindness and sense of humor. He was born on August 14, 1947, in Salt Lake City, Utah to June Whipple Jones and Dale Eugene Jones. For the full obituary, please visit www.wasatchlawn.com
Alan was laid to rest at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park following a private family service. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate any donations in his name to the Huntington's Disease Society of America. www.hdsa.org