|
|
Alan G. Empey
1952 ~ 2020
Salt Lake City, Utah-Alan Gile Empey, our Father, Grandfather, Brother, Uncle, and friend, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday afternoon, April 21, 2020, at the age of 67. Alan was full of love and always wanted to make you laugh and smile. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Alan was born October 9, 1952 to Stanford and Nola Empey in Dillon, Montana. His many adventures led him to Utah where he spent the majority of his life and met the mother of his two sons, Tina Wahlen. Even though he lived his adult life in Utah, he never forgot where his roots were. He would return back to Montana often and spent most summers showing his two sons what his childhood was like in Montana. Alan loved being able to converse with others. It didn't matter if he had met you before or not, he always wanted to talk and would put a smile on your face. This is what led him to have a successful career as salesman. He could sell you anything; cars, furniture, property, it didn't matter. Even if you didn't need it, he could sell it to you. Alan loved the outdoors and especially loved to fish. His garage and car were always filled with fishing supplies and he was out on the lake or river fishing almost every weekend. He was always up for a good fishing trip and loved to fish with his two sons. We love you very much! Until we meet again, bye pal! Alan is survived by his children Chris Empey and Gile (McKinzie) Empey; grandchildren, Allie, Linken, Cole and Hailey; parents, Stanford and Nola Empey; siblings, Susan (Jorge) Aparicio and David (Mary) Empey. He was preceded in death by his wife Leigh Clark Empey. There will be a Celebration of Life Memorial service for Alan held this summer. Details to follow. To offer condolences see TheMemories.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 26, 2020