Russon Brothers - Bountiful
295 N. Main St.
Bountiful, UT 84010
801-295-5505
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Russon Brothers - Bountiful
295 N. Main St.
Bountiful, UT 84010
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Bountiful East Stake Chapel
650 East 2150 South
Bountiful, UT
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Bountiful East Stake Chapel
650 East 2150 South
Bountiful, UT
Alan H. Kingsford

Alan H. Kingsford Obituary
Alan H. Kingsford, 69, passed away peacefully on February 26, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving family. He courageously fought leukemia and lymphoma to the end. He was retired from Zions Bank after 45 years in banking.
A funeral will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 11:00 am in the Bountiful East Stake Chapel, 650 East 2150 South, Bountiful, UT. Friends and family may also visit on Friday, March 6, 2020, between 6-8 pm at Russon Mortuary, 295 N Main St, Bountiful, UT, and Saturday 9:30-10:30 am at the chapel prior to services. Interment will be at the Bountiful City Cemetery. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 5, 2020
