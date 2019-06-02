Home

Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
(801) 571-2771
Viewing
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
Viewing
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
12:30 PM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
Alan Kay Allen Obituary
Alan Kay Allen
Jan. 11, 1937 - May 29, 2019
Our beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, Alan K. Allen passed away peacefully on May 29th, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. He married his true love Shirley Hardman on May 30th, 1980. They shared 39 wonderful years together.
Viewings will be held Tuesday, June 4th, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Larkin Sunset Gardens Mortuary, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 South), Sandy, Utah and on Wednesday, June 5th, from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. with a Graveside service starting at 12:30 p.m. at the Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery. For full obituary visit www.Larkincares.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 2, 2019
