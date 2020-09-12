Alan Kruckenberg

1941~2020

Holladay, UT-New Cars. New Houses. New Clothes. New Shoes. New Restaurants. New Bars. New Toys. New Computers. New Subdivisions. New Vacations. New Knees. New Friends. New Family. New Adventure? Ready!

Thanks for the Ride, Alan!

While the world dimmed on Monday 31 August 2020 when Alan Kruckenberg passed away peacefully at home, his Family and Friends will never forget Alan's blazing charisma, passion for life and enthusiasm for all things new.

Memories of Alan will always provide a brilliant and guiding light while we too, enjoy the NEW.

A Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, 15 September 2020 at 11 AM at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church located at 1375 East Spring Lane, Holladay, Utah 84117.

Committal Ceremony to follow at the Memorial Holladay Cemetery located at 4900 South Memory Lane, Holladay, Utah 84117.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the future.



