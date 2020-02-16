Home

Starks Funeral Parlor
3651 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 474-9119
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Starks Funeral Parlor
3651 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View Map
Alan Owens

Alan Owens Obituary
Alan Ray Owens, husband to Mary Jo Owens and father to sons Nathan and Daniel finally found peace, surrounded by his loving family.
In addition, he leaves behind his siblings Janice (Paul), Judy (Marty), Vicki, Bill (Linda), Sally (Kamar); and mother-in-law Katherine Cafarelli.
Friends are invited to Celebrate Alan's life on Wednesday, February 19th from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. He will be laid to rest at the Utah Veteran's Memorial Park.
Visit www.starksfuneral.com to read extended obituary and view tribute slideshow.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 16, 2020
