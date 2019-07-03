|
|
Alan Simmons Peck
1925 ~ 2019
Our loving brother, uncle and friend, Alan Simmons Peck, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 29th, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Born May 25, 1925 in Kaysville, Utah to Rulon and Dora Simmons Peck. Alan spent most of his childhood Berkley, California and the Salt Lake City area where he attended Granite High School.
In 1943, Alan joined the U. S. Navy and served our country during WWII. He worked with heavy grading equipment and served in the Asiatic Pacific on a Victory class ship. Towards the end of the war, Alan and his best friend found themselves alone in China. He often spoke of the Chinese villagers that took him in and showed him kindness during this time, saying that he owed his life to these generous people.
Alan had a thirst for knowledge and study. He took educational courses in his off-duty time with the Navy, and gained a degree from BYU in Chemistry, and a Master's degree from Utah State University. In 1965, he earned his PhD in Metallurgy at the University of Utah and was often referred to as "Doctor" by his friends.
Alan was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He met many of his dearest friends through church association and always thought of the Hillcrest Ward (now the Gregson Ward) as his home. He was very blessed through church activity and in return blessed the lives of many.
Alan loved the outdoors. He enjoyed hiking and horseback riding. He had a ranch in Park City and a cabin in Millcreek Canyon, both of which he loved. He was a fly fisherman and spent many of his days fishing in the Uinta Mountains. He loved county western music, ice cream, and a good book. He was an accomplished player of the Hawaiian Steel Guitar. He traveled all over the world and had great respect for other cultures.
Alan is survived by his sister, Nadene Stone; sister-in-law, Janet Peck; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Rulon and Dora Peck; brother-in-law, William Stone; and his brothers, Richard and Gary Peck. Gary passed away just hours before Alan. We are comforted to know they are together.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, July 6th, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Memorial Mountain View Cemetery, 3115 Bengal Blvd., Cottonwood Heights, Utah. Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.memorialutah.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on July 3, 2019