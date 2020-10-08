That smile. Every time I saw Dr. Crandall, he always had a big smile on his face.. Dr. Crandall was a huge part of my and my family's life for over 35 years. Needless to say, we are all shocked and grieving over this news that our beloved Doctor is gone. Stunned. He was the kindest, smartest, funniest person ever. When I was eleven, I had a trampoline accident and lost vision in my left eye. I was taken to Dr. Crandall. It was a Friday afternoon after hours and he was there waiting for me. I was an extremely frightened kid with no vision in one eye. He had to operate on my eye that night and to this day, I still remember how gentle and calm he was with me. I also thought it was pretty cool when I heard MY eye doctor's name on the news about work he was doing around the world. He was the best. Will always be the best.



Julie, we are so sorry for your loss. My dad (Bill Provost) wanted me to thank you for your friendship all these years. You and your family are in our thoughts and prayers during this horrible time. May you find peace as the days go by.



We love you Dr. Crandall - I know, I could say "Alan" but you'll always be Dr. Crandall to us. The world lost a true hero, genius, kind and loving man. We will never forget you.



Love,

Bill and B.J. Provost (he was my mom's doctor until she passed away).

Daughters

Suzy Provost Ringler - writing these memories

Ashlee Provost Honsvick

Suzy Provost Ringler

Friend