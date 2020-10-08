Alan Slade Crandall
1947 ~ 2020
For the first time ever Dr. Alan Slade Crandall, MD has gotten somewhere early.
He passed away on Oct 2, 2020 from serial stubbornness and a refusal to acknowledge pain that would have stopped anyone else.
He graduated from Judge Memorial in 1965, from the University of Utah in 1969, and the University of Utah School of Medicine in 1973. He completed his ophthalmology training at the Scheie Eye Institute at the University of Pennsylvania, where he worked for several years before the sirens' call of the mountains brought him home.
He was truly passionate about ophthalmology. He received worldwide recognition for his humanitarian and educational work. Much to the annoyance of his loving local patients who were trying to get an appointment, this force of nature spent much of his time traveling the globe curing blindness.
He is survived by his wife Julie, his two sons, David (Lisa) and Jesse, daughter Amy, his step-children Avalon, Marcie (Levi), and Tyler (Britney), and his five siblings, Robbin (Jack), Ann (Bobo), Sally (Brad), Tony (Joyce), and Terry (Chuck).
The family also gives special thanks to Candy for her years of lovingly herding this one wandering cat.
When large gatherings are allowed again, there will be a celebration of his life. Arrangements are entrusted to Starks Funeral Parlor. Please share your memories and photos with his family at www.starksfuneral.com
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the John A Moran Eye Center Global Outreach Division