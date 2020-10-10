1/1
Alan Slade Crandall
1947 - 2020
1947 ~ 2020
For the first time ever Dr. Alan Slade Crandall, MD has gotten somewhere early.
He passed away on Oct 2, 2020 from serial stubbornness and a refusal to acknowledge pain that would have stopped anyone else.
He graduated from Judge Memorial in 1965, from the University of Utah in 1969, and the University of Utah School of Medicine in 1973. He completed his ophthalmology training at the Scheie Eye Institute at the University of Pennsylvania, where he worked for several years before the sirens' call of the mountains brought him home.
He was truly passionate about ophthalmology. He received worldwide recognition for his humanitarian and educational work. Much to the annoyance of his loving local patients who were trying to get an appointment, this force of nature spent much of his time traveling the globe curing blindness.
He is survived by his wife Julie, his two sons, David (Lisa) and Jesse, daughter Amy, his step-children Avalon, Marcie (Levi), and Tyler (Britney), and his five siblings, Robbin (Jack), Ann (Bobo), Sally (Brad), Tony (Joyce), and Terry (Chuck).
The family also gives special thanks to Candy for her years of lovingly herding this one wandering cat.
When large gatherings are allowed again, there will be a celebration of his life. Arrangements are entrusted to Starks Funeral Parlor. Please share your memories and photos with his family at www.starksfuneral.com
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the John A Moran Eye Center Global Outreach Division

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 10, 2020.
October 9, 2020
I was warned it would be a long wait but it would be worth it. I was going blind in my right eye. In his field every one I asked had one name for who was the best at getting my sight back Alan Crandall.
He walked in with the warmest presence and most comfortable ostrich quill boots I knew were made, we talked about a where he got them in Sheridan WY & that we both knew you could get still get an original pair of Merrill boots made outside of Vernal by the original owner of the company. He then took a quick look at my eye said, “I can fix this” and did a couple of months ago. He wasn’t only a great doctor he was an old friend you just met.
Brian Montgomery
Acquaintance
October 9, 2020
Dr. Crandall was an amazing mentor to me. He always made time in his ever-busy schedule to meet with me and help me on my path towards becoming a physician. He always encouraged me to achieve my goals and helped me believe that I would be successful. I will never forget his mentorship and the time I spent with him as a student. He was the first physician I interacted with as a student, who made me feel welcomed into the field of medicine. He has made his mark in the lives of countless students, patients, and individuals around the world. I offer my condolences to his family and Candy, as well as any others who were close to him. May Dr. Crandall rest in peace.
Ivan Cardenas
Student
October 9, 2020
He is amazing. My husband and I worked with him for years... old hospital, new Moran and newer Moran. Went to Africa with him as well. A real tornado of a guy. He will be missed . What a reality check to be reminded that we are all mortal. Till we meet again. Lorrie Belcher and Steve Maeger.
LORRIE BELCHER
Coworker
October 9, 2020
My heart is heavy hearing this news. As a young college student, I worked with Dr. Crandall at the Eye Foundation of Utah for several years. I learned early to wear comfortable shoes and stay hydrated in order to keep up. He would leave us in a sea of chart notes but never without a smile and gratitude. His patients loved him dearly as did we. I learned so much from him as his passion for teaching was evident. I am a better person for having known him.

To his family, if I could hold your grief for you I would. May you help hold it together, with compassion. It belongs.
Sonya Droguett
Coworker
October 9, 2020
So sorry to see of Alan's passing. His gift of healing that he shared so openly with the underprivileged of the world has saved the precious gift of sight to so many. He has truly made this world a better place. RIP Alan.
Alan & Kathy Rohlfing
October 8, 2020
Dear Robbin, Anne, Sally, Tony and Terry,
Sending you all my condolences for Allan. He was highly revered and respected by everyone, I think. It is very strange and especially sad to lose a sibling too soon. Sending you all peace. Please look at the mural I painted in the parking lot at Starks Funeral Home...it was painted in honor of special people like all of you. I made a donation to Tree Utah
Terry Stephens
Friend
October 8, 2020
Our family at Clair Optical has known Dr. Crandall for many years. All of his patients loved him and commented on the many things he did for them over the years. His love for his patients and his surgical skills will be missed. Our love and support go out to the family at this difficult time.
Alan & Julie Seyboldt (Clair Optical Co)
Friend
October 8, 2020
I was referred to Dr Crandall when I needed cataract surgery. After my first visit with him I felt I had a new friend, not just a new Dr. Having to wait for an appointment with him was always worth whatever time it took. He will be greatly missed at Moran I'm sure.
Dennis Nye
Friend
October 8, 2020
Our prayers and condolences go out to the Crandall family as well as the Moran family. Doctor a Randall’s impact on the eye care industry locally and world-wide won’t soon be forgotten. From the Standard Optical and Schubach families, our hearts are broken and we thank doctor Crandall for all he did to make the world a better place. God bless.
Aaron Schubach
Friend
October 8, 2020
Dr. Crandall took care of our entire family...He was a wonderful caregiver and a great man...He will be missed by many around the world...RIP
Orin Johanson
Friend
October 8, 2020
Dr. Crandall (Alan) and I were class mates at Judge Memorial, graduating in 1965. We traveled in the same circle of friends during high school but after graduation many of us went in different directions. I have not seen or spoken to Alan for many many years. I do recall a story about Alan operating on a Llama that belonged to Steve Wynn, Las Vegas casino owner. At the time, I remember saying to someone, “I know Crandall, we went to high school together.” Recently, my brother Patrick had cataract issues and Alan was the doctor recommended. I also had eye problems and set up an appointment to see Alan this month., I was looking forward to seeing Alan after all these years so we could catch up. Unfortunately, my appointment was handed over to another doctor because Alan was ill. Today, I learned of his passing. What a marvelous human being Alan was! I’ve heard about his sojourns around the world volunteering his expertise to the less fortunate. To his wife, Julie, children, grandchildren and siblings, I offer my condolences. His life was one of giving and service to others. Rest In Peace Alan. Larry Hays
Larry Hays
Classmate
October 8, 2020
Myself and many others have been blessed by your love, warmth and caring. We are those who you greatly helped with their many vision problems. You are always so happy and positive which helps people relax as they go through their eye surgeries. Thank you so very much for your great example of love for others and helping them to be able to see.
I pray that your sweet family will be comforted and feel your loving spirit close by to them always. I offer my most sincere condolences to them.
Your friend and patient,
Mike Jarvis
October 8, 2020
Dear Crandall family,
My heart was broken when I heard of Dr. Crandall's passing. He gave me such a gift when he did my cataract surgery three years ago. I have had extremely poor vision all my life and after my surgery I have 20/15 vision. I was so afraid to have the surgery - fearing that I might lose what little sight I had. Dr. Crandall was so reassuring and kind. He also listened when I insisted on a different plan than he suggested. After all his status he was willing to listen to a little old lady. Thank you for sharing him and his skills with so many of us. I truly wish you peace and comfort at this time.
Sincerely a grateful patient,
Linda Hall
Linda Hall
Acquaintance
October 7, 2020
I worked with Dr Crandall at the Eye Institute of Utah as his surgery scheduler for years. I am so sorry to hear about his passing. He was the very easy to work for and made my job easy. I have a lot of fun memories of working with him. I loved seeing all of his Bolo Ties he always wore. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.
Janice Gordon
Coworker
October 7, 2020
That smile. Every time I saw Dr. Crandall, he always had a big smile on his face.. Dr. Crandall was a huge part of my and my family's life for over 35 years. Needless to say, we are all shocked and grieving over this news that our beloved Doctor is gone. Stunned. He was the kindest, smartest, funniest person ever. When I was eleven, I had a trampoline accident and lost vision in my left eye. I was taken to Dr. Crandall. It was a Friday afternoon after hours and he was there waiting for me. I was an extremely frightened kid with no vision in one eye. He had to operate on my eye that night and to this day, I still remember how gentle and calm he was with me. I also thought it was pretty cool when I heard MY eye doctor's name on the news about work he was doing around the world. He was the best. Will always be the best.

Julie, we are so sorry for your loss. My dad (Bill Provost) wanted me to thank you for your friendship all these years. You and your family are in our thoughts and prayers during this horrible time. May you find peace as the days go by.

We love you Dr. Crandall - I know, I could say "Alan" but you'll always be Dr. Crandall to us. The world lost a true hero, genius, kind and loving man. We will never forget you.

Love,
Bill and B.J. Provost (he was my mom's doctor until she passed away).
Daughters
Suzy Provost Ringler - writing these memories
Ashlee Provost Honsvick
Suzy Provost Ringler
Friend
