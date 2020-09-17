Alane "Mamie" Tibbitts Sleight
1956 - 2020
Alane "Mamie" Tibbitts Sleight, born on November 14th, 1956, slipped peacefully into the eternities surrounded by family on the afternoon of September 14, 2020 from the effects of a rapidly advancing auto-immune disease.
A public viewing will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 5:00-8:00 pm at the River Ridge 9th Ward, 1409 W. Shields Lane, South Jordan, Utah, with a private viewing on Saturday from 12:00-12:45 pm. Funeral services will be on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 1:00 pm by invitation only and can be viewed live at www.jenkins-soffe.com
. Interment will follow at South Jordan City Cemetery.