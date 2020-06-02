Albert Reuben Davis
April 13, 1929 - May 30, 2020
In loving memory, Bert Davis, our father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend passed away suddenly during the early morning hours of May 30, 2020. Bert was born on April 13, 1929 to Leo Reuben and Nina Paulson Davis in Salt Lake City, Utah. He married Merilyn Bown January 18, 1950 in the Salt Lake Temple. She preceded him in death on July 19, 2006.
They were the parents of four children, Bob, Mark, Scott, and Suzy Dawson, and their spouses, Louanne, Sue Anne, Karen, and John. Bert was a loving grandfather of 9 grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren. He was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served diligently in the Jordan River and Draper Temples.
Bert will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Services will be held June 4, 2020. Visitation will be Thursday, June 4, at Larkin Sunset Gardens Mortuary, 1950 East 10600 South at 9:30 a.m. A graveside service will be held for Bert Thursday, June 4, at 11 a.m. at Larkin Sunset Gardens Mortuary, 1950 East 10600 South.
Online condolences at larkinmortuary.com
April 13, 1929 - May 30, 2020
In loving memory, Bert Davis, our father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend passed away suddenly during the early morning hours of May 30, 2020. Bert was born on April 13, 1929 to Leo Reuben and Nina Paulson Davis in Salt Lake City, Utah. He married Merilyn Bown January 18, 1950 in the Salt Lake Temple. She preceded him in death on July 19, 2006.
They were the parents of four children, Bob, Mark, Scott, and Suzy Dawson, and their spouses, Louanne, Sue Anne, Karen, and John. Bert was a loving grandfather of 9 grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren. He was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served diligently in the Jordan River and Draper Temples.
Bert will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Services will be held June 4, 2020. Visitation will be Thursday, June 4, at Larkin Sunset Gardens Mortuary, 1950 East 10600 South at 9:30 a.m. A graveside service will be held for Bert Thursday, June 4, at 11 a.m. at Larkin Sunset Gardens Mortuary, 1950 East 10600 South.
Online condolences at larkinmortuary.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 2, 2020.