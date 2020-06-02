Bert was a wonderful neighbor and friend for many many years. We love visiting with him and enjoyed being in his home and marveled at the many projects of wood working that he did for our family. We enjoyed visiting with him every week at church as well. He will be greatly missed but it is comforting to know that because of eternal families it takes the sting out of this sorrowful loss. And we imagine that Bert is having a great time with family on the other side of the veil

Condolences to the family

Rick & Sue Hall

Rick Hall

Friend