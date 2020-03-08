|
|
3/9/1938 - 2/27/2020
Al was born in Providence, Rhode Island to Italian immigrants Pio and Judith (Bruno) Giannini. He was married for many years to Carol (Octeau) and spent most of his adult life in Greenville, RI. He has many friends from his long time business Al's Package in Woonsocket, RI. He is survived by his daughter Stacey (Ray) Foster of S Kingston, RI, who cared for him during his early retirement years. Four years ago he moved to Bountiful, Utah to live with his older daughter Jacqueline (Daniel) Humiston and her family. He was so incredibly proud of both his daughters and his 8 grandchildren. He will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his sisters Marie (Waldro) Lynch, Corinne and Carmelina Giannini. We would like to thank South Davis Home Health and Hospice and all the doctors in Bountiful who have taken such good care of him over the last four years. At his request there will be no services. For further details or to leave a tribute please go to www.lindquistmortuary.com. Happy Birthday in Heaven, Papa.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 8, 2020