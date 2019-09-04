|
Albert LaDean "Dean" Freeman
1932 ~ 2019
"You can't believe the day I had."
We mourn the loss of our father, but are comforted that he is again dancing with his sweetheart, our mother.
Dean was a farmer, an inventor, a collector, a storyteller and a hardworking man throughout his life. He found great pleasure in things found!
We have all had a car that started with a light switch, and had plumbing parts for the exhaust.
We have all benefitted from his mechanical prowess, then spent years wearing black to camouflage the oil stains that lived on our car seats, reminding us of him on our daily commute through life.
Dean donned oil stained clothes, rumpled up hats, a shirt with "Tamper" emblazoned on the pocket (there must be a Tamper out there who lost a shirt), and leather gloves to cover well-worn working hands; he wore this signature wardrobe proudly.
Dad loved working on the farm more than just about anything, and was baling hay well into his eighties.
Dean met his sweetheart at the Terrace Ballroom, they loved to go dancing together and we're nimble dance partners. Dean spent time reminiscing, listening to his favorite big band music.
He was a larger than life character, he cared for his family well, he adored his grandchildren.
Survived by sons Arlan (Diane) and children Mark (Corissa, and daughter Lyla), Anna;
Mike (Sydna) and children Max, Jake, Abby, Parker (Erilda); sisters Rita, Flora, Shauna, and brother Carmen.
Also survived by his dear friend Jon George, we are so grateful for the love and concern he shared with Dad. Predeceased by loving wife Delores Johnson Freeman; parents Alonzo and Violet Freeman; brothers Gale, Dick, and best friend and brother Arlin.
As was the last song of the night at the Terrace,
Goodnight sweetheart, Goodnight.
A viewing will be held Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 6-8 P.M. at Broomhead Funeral Home, 12600 S. 2200 W. Riverton, UT. A graveside service will be held Friday, September 6, 2019 at 12 Noon at the Riverton Cemetery, 13200 S. 1500 W. Riverton, UT.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019