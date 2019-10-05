|
|
Alex Buddy Sandoval
1920 ~ 2019
West Valley City, UT-Alex Buddy Sandoval, age 99, died peacefully on 9/30/19. He was born July 10th, 1920 in Maxwell, NM and is preceded in death by his parents Eugene Sandoval and Cordelia Cruz Sandoval Vigil, 4 siblings, grandchildren Del Marty Rodrigues, Troy Sandoval and baby Allexandra Kimball. Before serving in the US Army during WWII, Alex married Frances Ramona Perea in 1940. During their 76 years together, they raised 5 children, Eugene, Delores Comerford, Loretta (Harold) Kimball, Phil (Chris), Jay, and enjoyed 13 Grandchildren, 18 Great Grandchildren and 5 Great-Great Grandchildren. As a Carpenter/General Contractor, Alex was instrumental in building Discovery Christian Church and many other churches, restaurants and homes in the Greater SL area. His love for God, steadfast faith and resilient nature speak to his character and the legacy he leaves behind. Funeral Services will be held on 10/07/19 at 1:00 PM with a viewing one hour prior to service at Discovery Christian Church, 5929 S. 900 E., Salt Lake City, UT 84121. Interment to follow at Memorial Redwood Cemetery, 6500 South Redwood Road, UT 84123. Full obituary at memorialutah.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 5, 2019