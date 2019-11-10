Home

Leavitt's Mortuary
836 36th Street
Ogden, UT 84403
(801) 394-5556
Viewing
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Little Cottonwood 12th Ward
6180 South Glen Oaks St.
Murray, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Little Cottonwood 12th Ward
6180 South Glen Oaks St.
Murray, UT
View Map
Alexa Winther Obituary
Alexa Winther
1997 ~ 2019
Alexa Michelle Noorda Winther passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 in Murray, Utah.
Funeral services will be held on Tues., Nov. 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Little Cottonwood 12th Ward located at 6180 South Glen Oaks St. in Murray. Viewings will be held at the church on Monday, Nov. 11th from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and on Tues., Nov. 12th from 9:45-10:45 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Alexa Winther at American First Credit Union (Account #9113259) for the benefit of her husband and daughter.
For full obituary and condolences, visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 10, 2019
