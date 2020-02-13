Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
(801) 969-3456
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
2:00 PM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alexander Rangel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alexander Gerardo Rangel


1994 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alexander Gerardo Rangel Obituary
Alexander Gerardo Rangel
1994 - 2020
Lehi, UT- Alexander Gerardo Rangel, age 25, passed away on February 8, 2020 in Lehi, UT. He was born on February 16, 1994 in Fairfax, VA to Joseph G. Rangel and Lori L. Kisan. Alex is survived by his parents, sister Alyssa and 7 half siblings, grandparents, numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends.
A viewing will take place February 15, 2020 from 12:00 – 2:00 PM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery, 6500 S. Redwood RD., West Jordan, UT, 84123 with a funeral service to follow at 2:00 PM. Interment is to follow at the same location. To see the full obituary, please visit memorialutah.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alexander's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -