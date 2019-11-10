|
|
Alexander Leopold Smith
1927 ~ 2019
Salt Lake City, UT-Alexander Leopold Smith, age 92, passed away on October 14, 2019 in his home in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was born on January 22, 1927 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Andrew McKay and Etha Fay Lind Smith. Alex married the love of his life, Marilyn Anne Bell on July 20, 1949.
Alex had a 33-year career at Kennecott as a Molybdic Oxide Foreman. He joined the Army in January of 1945 and was honorably discharged in November of 1946. Alex enjoyed camping, fishing, and restoring cars. He worked hard at his home and around his yard. He told endless stories of his childhood antics that made us wonder how he was able to live to 92.
Alex is survived by his children, Vicky Walsh, Laurie Iverson, and Leslie Bell, seven grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn Bell, his son, Alan Smith and his son-in-law Brad Iverson.
A celebration of life will be held on November 16, 2019 at 9314 South Welby Hills Drive, West Jordan, Utah from 2:00 - 4:00 PM.
Alex will be missed by all who knew him.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 10, 2019