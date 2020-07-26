1/1
Alexander Michael Cooper
1989 - 2020
Alexander Michael Cooper, 31, passed away on July 16, 2020, in a car accident in Redding, California.
Alex is survived by mother Stacey Leishman; father Cory (Mindy) Cooper; step-father Mark Lopez; brothers Zan Lopez, Brody Lopez, Drake Lopez, and Cade Cooper; grandfather Michael Cooper; grandmother Cherie Leishman; step- grandfather Gordon Holt; step-grandparents Russ and Pat Thompson; step-grandfather Ricardo Lopez; step-grandmother Judy Powell; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who adored him. Alex was preceded in death by his grandmother, Nancy Holt, and his cousin, Colby Cooper.
Those who loved Alex are invited to visit with his family on Thursday, July 30, 2020, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. To ensure compliance with current social distancing guidelines, we kindly ask that you call the funeral parlor at (801) 474-9119 to make a reservation for the thirty minute increment you wish to attend and please wear a face covering. Casual dress is encouraged. Alex will be laid to rest in a private family service at Riverton City Cemetery. Read extended obituary, share your photos and memories with the family, and view tribute slideshow at www.starksfuneral.com

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
06:00 - 09:00 PM
Starks Funeral Parlor
Funeral services provided by
Starks Funeral Parlor
3651 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 474-9119
