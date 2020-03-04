|
I am writing to say "goodbye" and "thank you" to all those who have impacted my life so greatly.
I was born June 13, 1936, in Price, Utah, to wonderful parents-Sety and Milt Stamoulis. On February 20, 1965, I married John Calevas. My three incredibly talented children-Sydnie (Rusty) Carson, Theodore John (T.J.) Calevas and Eleni (Ted) Billick are my greatest accomplishments in life.
I am grateful for my six beautiful grandchildren, Lexi, Lauren, J.T., Olivia, Charlie, and Johnny, who have made me laugh and brought me much joy. I am thankful to have lived a full life, for the opportunity to travel, to have graduated from the University of Utah, a career I've loved, and the pleasure of family, many lifelong friends, and my sister Elaine (Gus) Teseros.
Please celebrate my life and plant a daisy or make a contribution to St. Sophia School, 5335 Highland Drive, SLC, Utah, 84117. No black, no tears. "All things considered, I'd rather be at the beach."
An Orthodox Trisagion service will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary, 3401 South Highland Drive, Salt Lake City, Utah 84106 with prayer service at 7:30 p.m. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Prophet Elias Greek Orthodox Church 5335 South Highland Drive, Salt Lake City, Utah 84117. Interment following at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Lastly, the family would like to thank all of her caregivers: Hopeful Hands, Aspen Ridge Hospice and Aqua Vie Day Spa (of course she wouldn't let go without her nails done).
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Mar. 4 to Mar. 8, 2020