St Vincent Catholic Church
1375 Spring Ln
Holladay, UT 84117
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
7:00 PM
Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
1375 Spring Lane
Salt Lake City, UT
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
1375 Spring Lane
Salt Lake City, UT
View Map
Interment
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
2:00 PM
Memorial Redwood Cemetery
6500 South Redwood Road
West Jordan, UT
View Map
Alfonso Garcia


1922 - 2020
Alfonso Garcia Obituary
Alfonso Garcia
1922 ~ 2020
Murray, UT-Alfonso Garcia passed away peacefully on January 7, 2020 in Murray, Utah. He was born on December 9, 1922 in Lamy, New Mexico to Adelaido and Marillita (Mary) Garcia. On April 7, 1947 he married Marcelina Lopez. Alfonso became widowed, and later married Caridad Z. Garcia on February 14, 1991.
He is survived by his daughter, Carol Kline, grandchildren Andrea Wixson (Gavin), Teresa Wixson, Chris (Trisha) Rodriguez, Paul (Natalie) Rodriguez, and Jessica Pratt and their children. As well as his stepdaughter Corinne Ballard, grandchildren Mark Ballard (Nicole) and Cari Merkel (Ryan) and their children. Alfonso is preceded in death by Marcelina Lopez, Caridad Z. Garcia, Ronald Garcia, Louise Garcia, Cathy Garcia, Jacob Garcia, and stepson Frank Thomas Garcia.
Mass to be celebrated on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church 1375 Spring Lane, Salt Lake City, Utah. Visitation will be Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 7:00 PM at the same location. Interment to follow Mass at 2 PM at Memorial Redwood Cemetery 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah.
To view the full obituary, please visit MemorialUtah.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020
