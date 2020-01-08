|
Alfred Morris
Taylorsville/Springville
Alfred Benton Morris quietly passed away in Springville, Utah on January 2, 2020. He was born September 2, 1945, in Murray, the first of four children to Louis Benton and Emily Ruth Morris. He married Eloise Holt September 5, 1969 in the Manti LDS Temple. Al joined the Utah Air National Guard and received training and an education in electronics systems service and repair. He later worked in the field of audio/video repair and sales at Mountain West Distributors and later in telecommunications system service and support at Executone. Al was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and often served as an audio and video specialist within his stake and ward and enjoyed supporting roadshows and other events. He loved helping others and could often be found repairing electronics equipment for friends, neighbors, and family in his backyard workshop.
For many years, Al was one of Santa's special helpers and was always eager to wear his own suit and make visits to children on Santa's behalf to spread some Christmas cheer. He also loved to sing and had a wonderful baritone voice. He would share his talent as often as he could through participating in the ward choir, singing in talent shows, performing in the Dickens Christmas festival, and any other time he was asked. Another of Al's great loves were the weekly dates he and Eloise spent square dancing with the Electric Squares. A disabling stroke in 1990 forever affected his mobility, memory, and ability to sing, but he still enjoyed singing whenever he could.
Al is survived by his two sons: Bryan (Megan) Morris, Layton; Michael (Sarah) Morris, Mapleton; sisters: Colleen (Mike) Ogrin, Murray; Marilyn Morris, Tucson, AZ; Marcee (Mick) Meaks, West Valley; and his grandchildren: Benjamin and Daniel Morris, Michael and Gabriel Bravo, Finneas Casper, and Ruby Morris. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife.
A viewing will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 Noon in the Mmapleton 10th Ward Chapel, 1068 S 1600 W, Hwy 89, Mapleton, UT. Interment will be at 2:30 p.m. in the Valley View Memorial Park Cemetery, West Valley. Funeral Directors, Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina, and Manti. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 8, 2020