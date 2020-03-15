|
|
Alfred Brent
Christenson
"BUD"
Alfred "BUD" Brent Christenson, born on January 14, 1934 in Salt Lake City, Utah, passed away at his home March 13, 2020, surrounded by his family and friends.
Bud spent his entire life in the Salt Lake City area. In addition to working and playing hard, he had the luck of the Irish. He loved his dog Cody. Bud was always on the move; flying his plane, boating at Lake Powell, driving his RZR, spending time at his cabin, spending time in Parker, AZ, spending time in Mexico, playing chess with family, and hanging out with his rotary friends doing service projects. Bud proudly served his country in the United States Army serving during the Korean War. To say our father touched lives and influenced others would be a complete understatement. We love you Dad!
Bud is survived by his children: Holly (Michael) Frizzell, Todd Christenson, Darren (Sherrie) Christenson, Drew (Jennifer) Christenson, Dave (Amy) Bain; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Bud also leaves behind his two brothers, Bert Christenson and Bruce (June) Christenson. The Three Amigos are now down to two. Bud was preceded in death by his parents, Bert Sr and Blanche Christenson; and son, Michael Lance Christenson.
Services will be held Tuesday, March 17, 2020, 12:00 pm at the Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home located at 4760 So. State Street, Murray, Utah. A viewing will be held one hour prior to services.
We wish to send special thanks and love to the medical staff at the VA Hospital of Salt Lake City. We also want to send a special thanks to the entire Hospice CNS team and Danville Support Services for helping us all during the transition. The countless doctors, nurses, and aides were incredible. You helped our father and family much during this difficult time! We want to recognize all his friends, from the nurse he "just about trained" to his life-long friends. Lastly, we want to thank his dedicated employees for their tolerance of his cantankerous ways when he would say, "I don't pay you to think", or writing "Make damn sure you put it back, Bud says!!!"
We love you Pops, give our brother, Mike a hug from us.
Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 15, 2020