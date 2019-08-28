Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
801-968-3800
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
LDS Westland 2nd Ward
7171 South 2700 West
West Jordan, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
LDS Westland 2nd Ward
7171 South 2700 West
West Jordan, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alfred Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfred Eugene Wilson


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alfred Eugene Wilson Obituary
Alfred Eugene Wilson
1936 ~ 2019
Alfred Eugene Wilson (Gene), Husband, Father, Grandfather, and Toy Maker passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019 in West Jordan, Utah. Born July 4, 1936 in Provo, Utah.
A viewing will be held Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 S. Redwood Rd, Taylorsville, UT. Funeral services will be held Friday, August 30, 2019, 11:00 am at the LDS Westland 2nd Ward, 7171 South 2700 West, West Jordan, Utah, with a viewing prior from 9:30 - 10:45 am. Interment, West Jordan City Cemetery. For a full obituary, please visit www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com.
logo

Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alfred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDougal Funeral Home
Download Now