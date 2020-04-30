|
|
"LV"
1929 ~ 2020
Alfred Lavar Rueckert passed away April 24, 2020. Lavar was born to Alfred and Louise Rueckert October 4, 1929. He married the love of his life, Shirley O'Driscoll on November 12, 1957.
A graduate of West High School, Lavar loved all sports, but especially football and basketball. Lavar served in the United States Army from 1953 to 1955. He was a devoted husband and father. His family meant everything to him. He had a long career in the banking and finance industry. Throughout is adult life he spent much of his free time on the golf course with his wife or his golfing buddies. Lavar was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
He is survived by his two children, Steven L. (Peggy) Rueckert and Karen (Rodger) Huckins, also survived by four grandchildren Nathan (Jen) Allred, Andrew, Michelle (Andrew), and Alyssa, and two great-grandchildren, Aiden and LJ. Preceded in death by his wife and son Robert W.
Due to the COVID-19 situation, a private grave-side service will be held on Saturday, May 2 at 11:00 a.m. at Wasatch Lawn, 3401 South Highland Drive. To honor and please Lavar we will be wearing golf attire at the funeral.
The family would like to thank the staff at St. Marks Hospital, Encompass Health, and Inspiration Hospice for the wonderful care given to Lavar as his life drew to an end.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020