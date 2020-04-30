Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graveside service
Saturday, May 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Wasatch Lawn
3401 South Highland Drive
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alfred Rueckert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfred Lavar Rueckert


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alfred Lavar Rueckert Obituary
"LV"
1929 ~ 2020
Alfred Lavar Rueckert passed away April 24, 2020. Lavar was born to Alfred and Louise Rueckert October 4, 1929. He married the love of his life, Shirley O'Driscoll on November 12, 1957.
A graduate of West High School, Lavar loved all sports, but especially football and basketball. Lavar served in the United States Army from 1953 to 1955. He was a devoted husband and father. His family meant everything to him. He had a long career in the banking and finance industry. Throughout is adult life he spent much of his free time on the golf course with his wife or his golfing buddies. Lavar was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
He is survived by his two children, Steven L. (Peggy) Rueckert and Karen (Rodger) Huckins, also survived by four grandchildren Nathan (Jen) Allred, Andrew, Michelle (Andrew), and Alyssa, and two great-grandchildren, Aiden and LJ. Preceded in death by his wife and son Robert W.
Due to the COVID-19 situation, a private grave-side service will be held on Saturday, May 2 at 11:00 a.m. at Wasatch Lawn, 3401 South Highland Drive. To honor and please Lavar we will be wearing golf attire at the funeral.
The family would like to thank the staff at St. Marks Hospital, Encompass Health, and Inspiration Hospice for the wonderful care given to Lavar as his life drew to an end.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alfred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -