1930 ~ 2019
Alfred Otto Olschewski, 89, died Sunday December 1, 2019. He passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones at home. Alfred was born in Brooklyn, New York, the oldest of six children, moving to Salt Lake City in June 1941. He faithfully served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict; graduated from the University of Utah (Engineering) and had a successful career at UDOT. Alfred married Brunhilde Fritz and raised a wonderful family including eleven children, eighty-eight grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. In January 2015 he married Martha with whom he found loving companionship and a partner for his remaining years. Preceded in death by Brunhilde and Darlene; he is survived by his brother; Samuel, his sisters Mildred, Esther, Ruth Ann, Lucy; his children, many relatives, family and friends. He was a devoted friend and father to all who knew him. Many will remember Alfred for his talented piano playing; there was no one who could make a hymn sound as ethereal as he could. His love for the Gospel was ever abundant in all he did, and his example of living life for the Lord will be missed by all. Private family funeral services were held December 6, 2019 at Larkin Mortuary Chapel. Interment was at Elysian Burial Gardens.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 8, 2019