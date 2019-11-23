|
|
Alger Ray Cornum
1927 ~ 2019
On Tuesday, November 19, 2019, Alger Ray Cornum peacefully passed away surrounded by his family at the age of 92. Alger was born to Sidney and Queen Cornum July 14, 1927 in a small adobe home in Sanford, Colorado. During his teens, his family relocated to Provo, Utah. Alger graduated from Provo High School and afterwards served in the United States Navy during World War II and Korean War. He earned a bachelor's degree at BYU and two master's degrees-one with BYU and a second from the University of Utah. Alger married Beryl Gunnell in the Logan Utah Temple in 1957 and together they had three children-Carolyn (Craig) Marsh, Suzanne (Todd) Crosby, and Gary (Heidi) Cornum.
Alger was an educator spending most of his career coaching golf and teaching mathematics at Highland High School in Salt Lake City. He found a great deal of success as a coach capturing nine state championships and was awarded the 1975 National Golf Coach of the Year. He was recognized in the Sports Illustrated 50 Greatest Utah Sports Figures and was inducted into the Utah Sports Hall of Fame. His competitive nature gave him a love of sports and he spent many years in bowling league, and he continued golfing until just a few months ago. He enjoyed family gatherings and games-his lively personality will be missed.
Alger was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He was preceded in death by his wife, Beryl and later married Peggy Allsop, who became a soulmate and loving caregiver in his final days. He leaves behind his loving wife, all his children, grandchildren & great grandchildren as well as a large extended family and friends that he loved dearly. Alger enjoyed life to its fullest and will be greatly missed. Preceded in death by his wife Beryl, his parents, and all five of his siblings. Funeral services will be held Monday, November 25 at 11:00 AM at the Canyon Rim Ward meetinghouse; 3000 South Grace Street, Millcreek, Utah 84109. Viewing prior to services at 9:30 -10:30 AM Interment-Wasatch Memorial Park 3401 Highland Drive Millcreek, Utah.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 23, 2019