Alice Flangas Praggastis Cozakos
October 21, 1921 ~ May 1, 2020
Shortly after sunrise on Friday May 1, 2020, Alice passed away quietly, effortlessly, with dignity and humility; the same way that she lived her life. Alice would have turned 99 in October. Born on October 21, 1921, she was the first born of 4, to Leo G. and Theodora Flangas.
An Orthodox Trisagion prayer service will be held at City View Mortuary 1001 East 11th Ave SLC UT where friends may pay respects from 6pm to 8pm on Wed May 6, 2020. A private funeral will be held Thurs May 7, 2020 at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral. However the interment will be open to those wishing to attend immediately after services at 12:15pm including a short graveside service at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 1350 East on 500 So in SLC, UT.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 5, 2020