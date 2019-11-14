|
|
Alice Jo (Rhea) Monosso
Aug 14, 1937 ~ Nov 9, 2010
On November 9, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah, a beautiful angel and faithful servant to the Lord was called home to be with her eternal family. Alice Jo (Rhea) Monosso was born August 14, 1937. She was the first of eight children born to Kenneth Orville Rhea and Eunice (Campbell) Rhea in Salt Lake City, Utah. She leaves behind 10 children: Elaine Harvey, Brett (Karen) Harvey, Dave (Ina Jane) Harvey, Wade Harvey, Kenny (Sally) Monosso, Julie (Danny) Hoffer, Donald (Lorie) Monosso, Betsy (Lee) Tate, Mark (Jody) Monosso and Bill (Teresa) Monosso; 35 grandchildren, 66 great grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Dale O. Monosso and a daughter Marilyn Diane Harvey, 5 grandchildren, and one sister, Dee Esta (Rhea) Bridges.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the LDS church building located at 132 N. 570 E. in Tooele, Utah. There will be a viewing Friday evening from 6-8 p.m. at Tate Mortuary located at 110 S. Main Street in Tooele and prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at the church building. Interment will follow at the Tooele City Cemetery. Visit www.TateMortuary.com for full obituary and to share condolences/memories.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 14, 2019