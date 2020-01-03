Home

Alice Montoya

Alice Montoya Obituary
Alice Montoya
5/11/1954 ~ 1/2/2019
"My Mom"
One year has passed and memories with you are still heavy on my mind. It seem like only yesterday I was walking through your door and there you were, with your beautiful smile and bright blue eyes all lit up. I'll always remember how it felt to hold you close and hug you tight. I'll never forget all the memories we shared and how you were always there through the good and bad times. I will always love you and words cannot explain how much I miss you and how you are constantly on my mind. Hearing your voice I'll forever miss. You saying "I love you" and me saying "I love you" in return. Daddy is now reunited with his beautiful wife, my beautiful mom. You will always live on in the hearts of all of your children and grandchildren.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 3, 2020
Remember
