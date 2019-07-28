Home

Memorial Murray Mortuary
5850 South 900 East
Murray, UT 84121
(801) 262-4631
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
1:00 PM
Memorial Murray Mortuary
5850 South 900 East
Murray, UT 84121
Alice Sidney Nielson


1947 - 2019
Alice Sidney Nielson Obituary
Alice Sidney Nielson
1947 ~ 2019
Alice Sidney Nielson, 72, passed away at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Utah while recovering from surgery on July 23, 2019. Alice was born in Twin Falls, Idaho on January 12, 1947, the daughter of Harriet and Charles Edward Thomason.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Memorial Murray Mortuary, 5850 South 900 East, Murray, Utah. Donations can be made to the Humane Society of Utah in Alice's name. Visit www.MemorialUtah.com for a complete obituary or to leave condolences.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on July 28, 2019
