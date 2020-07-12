Alice "Deanna" Jacobsen Wells
07/02/1938~07/07/2020
Alice "Deanna" Jacobsen Wells passed away in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Funeral services will be on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Ridgedale Ward, located at 3400 South 1100 East, Salt Lake City. Viewings will be held at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home, located at 4760 South State Street, Murray, on Tuesday, July 14, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and on Wednesday, July 15, at the church from 10:00-10:45 a.m. Interment will be at Larkin Sunset Lawn.
