Alicia Emelia Hunt
1922 - 2020
Alicia Huber Hunt
July 18, 1922 - Oct. 28, 2020
Alicia Huber Hunt walked happily and peacefully into Heaven on October 28, 2020. She was 98. She passed in her sleep at home, with family at her side. She was ready for her next adventure- she had a long, fulfilling life, packed with LOVE, family, worldwide adventures with her husband of 67 years, John P. Hunt, children, and friends. Alicia E. Huber was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina on July 18, 1922, to Augusto "Oscar" Huber and Maria Cristina Cid. She had one brother- "Charlie" (Charles) Henry Huber. Alicia is survived by her 3 children: Carrie Lawrie Hunt, Richard Charles Hunt and Anna Prior Kozole; daughter-in-law Caryn D. (Del Porto) Hunt, son-in-law Ken P. Kozole; and 6 grandchildren: Ryan H., Tyler J. and Kyla M. Kozole; and Cathryn E., Sarah D., and John W. Hunt. For her Family's written Tribute and Celebration of her life, please visit the following link: https://www.larkinmortuary.com/obituary/view/alicia-huber-hunt-73

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
