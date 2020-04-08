|
|
Alicia Shaffer Green
1979 ~ 2020
Salt Lake City, UT-Alicia Shaffer Green, our Daughter, Sister, Aunt, Mother, and Grandmother left us on 4/5/2020 after a long battle with Cancer. Alicia was a very caring and giving person and will be deeply missed. Alicia was born 2/22/1979 to Rick and Gay Shaffer in West Jordan Utah. Alicia was a licensed Cosmetologist and earned both a bachelor's and master's degrees. She then earned her ACMHC License and began her career as a Therapist with the SL County Sheriff.
Alicia leaves behind her parents Gay Shaffer and Rick (Connie) Shaffer, sister Candice (Sean) Nelson, children Tyria Green and David Tristin Green, grandchild, Maisie Maylinn Speakman Green Shepard, In-Laws Mike and Laura Green, sister in-law Aleisha (Jed) Boyd, and countless family and friends. She is preceded in death by her Grandparents and her Husband David Green.
Alicia would not want us to be sad. A celebration of her life and accomplishments will take place later. Please watch social media for further information.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 8, 2020