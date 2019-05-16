|
|
Alicia Peña Lessley
In Loving Memory
West Jordan, UT-Our beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Alicia Peña Lessley, age 84, died peacefully surrounded by her family on May 10, 2019. Alicia was born on June 25, 1934 to Hermeneguildo Peña Garza and Simona Garza Flores in Monterey N.L. Mexico. She married her sweetheart, Romie Floyd Lessley on August 6, 1963. Alicia loved tending to her roses, fruit trees and other flowers in her garden. She was a great seamstress, enjoyed painting and watching Jeopardy. She took joy in cooking for family and friends.
Alicia is survived by her children Cynthia (Joel) Crews, Sherrie (Cliff) Wilde, Brenda Lee (Kurt) Le Fevre and Floyd Hamilton Lessley, grandchildren Chrysti Barnhurst, Sarah Wilde, Samuel Wilde, Ethan Crews, and Matthew Crews, great grandson Kyzer Vaughn Barnhurst, four sisters, and her sister-in-law Virginia L Kleinert. She was preceded in death by her husband Romie Floyd Lessley, her parents, one brother and one sister.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019, 10 AM, with a viewing one hour prior to the service at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 16, 2019