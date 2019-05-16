Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
(801) 969-3456
Viewing
Saturday, May 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alicia Lessley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alicia Lessley


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Alicia Peña Lessley
In Loving Memory
West Jordan, UT-Our beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Alicia Peña Lessley, age 84, died peacefully surrounded by her family on May 10, 2019. Alicia was born on June 25, 1934 to Hermeneguildo Peña Garza and Simona Garza Flores in Monterey N.L. Mexico. She married her sweetheart, Romie Floyd Lessley on August 6, 1963. Alicia loved tending to her roses, fruit trees and other flowers in her garden. She was a great seamstress, enjoyed painting and watching Jeopardy. She took joy in cooking for family and friends.
Alicia is survived by her children Cynthia (Joel) Crews, Sherrie (Cliff) Wilde, Brenda Lee (Kurt) Le Fevre and Floyd Hamilton Lessley, grandchildren Chrysti Barnhurst, Sarah Wilde, Samuel Wilde, Ethan Crews, and Matthew Crews, great grandson Kyzer Vaughn Barnhurst, four sisters, and her sister-in-law Virginia L Kleinert. She was preceded in death by her husband Romie Floyd Lessley, her parents, one brother and one sister.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019, 10 AM, with a viewing one hour prior to the service at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah.
logo

Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now