Alisa Clayton
1970-2019
Alisa Clayton, our loving daughter, sister, aunt, niece and friend, passed peacefully on November 18, 2019, in SLC. She was born August 5, 1970 in SLC, Utah to Robert and Tyra Clayton.
Her talents emerged early in life after practice and devoted work as an artist, dancer, pianist and teacher. Alisa created many works of art including, posters, family trees, greeting cards, crafts and paintings.
Alisa graduated from East High, Utah State University and later earned a Masters Degree. She taught art and inspired junior high students to be creative and excel in quality and detail.
As a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Alisa served faithfully in many callings. She especially enjoyed serving in the Draper Temple.
One of her greatest blessings in life was to care for her nieces and nephews serving with tenderness, devotion and love. In spite of several chronic health issues, Alisa seldom complained.
Alisa is survived by her parents Robert and Tyra; her brothers Adam (Marnie) and Shawn (Marie), nieces and nephews, Annie Lillie, Mollie, Jonah, Emma, Eli, and Luke.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday November 30th, at 11:00 am at Grandview 2nd Ward (2930 South 2000 East, SLC, Utah). A Viewing will be held on Friday November 29th from 6-8 pm at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary (3401 S Highland Drive, SLC) and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 at The Grandview.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Nov. 24 to Nov. 28, 2019