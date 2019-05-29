|
|
February 19, 1934 ~
May 25, 2019
Allan M. Lipman, Jr. - beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend - passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at home with his wife, Kay, by his side. While he distinguished himself as an attorney, CEO, businessman and generous community leader, he cherished his roles as husband, father and grandfather (BopBop) most of all.
He was born in Salt Lake City on February 19, 1934, to Allan Milton and Marion Buller Lipman, and met his future wife, Kay Winston, on a blind date arranged by his sister, Nancy Lipman Giles, with whom he grew up on "the Avenues" in Salt Lake. Their lifelong connection as devoted siblings and best friends would not be interrupted for long, as Nancy's passing preceded his own by just three weeks.
Allan graduated from East High School in 1952 and the University of Utah in 1956, where he was an active member in Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. He then served in the U.S. Navy, achieving the rank of Lieutenant, and attended Georgetown Law School, graduating in 1961. While still a law student, Allan served on the staff of Senator and future U.S. President John F. Kennedy.
Allan and Kay were married at Salt Lake City's Cathedral of Madeleine on October 24, 1962, and soon moved to Denver, CO, where he worked as an attorney for the National Labor Relations Board. They returned to Utah three years later when he became a labor attorney for Kennecott Copper. When he accepted the post as Legal Counsel in 1968 with the Amalgamated Sugar Company in Ogden, it launched his 32-year leadership career with the company. He rose quickly through the ranks, was named President and COO in 1978, and led the company through more than three decades of vital growth and development, including the creation of Amalgamated Research (Ari), it's innovative technology firm. Allan was named Amalgamated Sugar Co.'s CEO in 1996, and a year later oversaw it's sale to the Snake River Sugar Cooperative. He led Amalgamated through 2000 and continued to lead Ari until 2009, when he officially retired.
On the national level, Allan was a positive force in implementing a sound, realistic sugar policy, earning him the nation's "Sugar Man of the Year" award in 1999. Among his leadership roles in the sugar industry were Chairman of the Agricultural Advisory Committee on Sweeteners, Vice President of the U.S. Beet Sugar Assn., and Chairman of the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture's Technical Advisory Committee for Trade.
Often side-by-side with Kay, Allan played an active role in supporting Utah, the Ogden community and the University of Utah. In sharing their time, talents, resources and "contagious enthusiasm", Allan and Kay have been a remarkable team, making a positive and lasting impact benefitting many important causes. Dedicated and always willing to give, Allan served as a board member of Utah Business and Economic Development, St. Benedict's Foundation, the Catholic Foundation of Utah, and St. Joseph's High School, where he and Kay developed and chaired its annual SPREE fundraising events. Allan co-chaired the campaign for the restoration of Historic Fort Douglas on the University of Utah campus, and most recently led the successful campaign to build Ogden's "Lantern House" shelter for the homeless.
As a member of the Utah Sports Authority Board and Chair of the Weber County Olympic Committee, Allan helped Utah secure the 2002 Olympic Winter Games. He enjoyed the honor of carrying the Olympic Torch in Ogden and served as Venue Chair for Curling at the Ogden Ice Sheet (WSU campus). While Allan most often preferred to remain "out of the spotlight", he was honored to be inducted into the Ogden/Weber Chamber of Commerce Wall of Fame in 2000, and to receive a special tribute from the Weber County Commission in 2017 for service to his fellow citizens.
Allan made a powerful and lasting difference in ways both large and small, whether leading a board meeting…or leading the family on a cross country ski outing. While he could be firm and forthright with his wisdom, advice and perspectives, he was also generous, loving and tenderhearted, especially with his family, who always came first. His wide smile brought the same to those around him, as did his booming laugh. While a New York Yankees game could prompt thunderous oars from Allan, "the lifelong Yankees superfan", his enthusiastic cheers were far louder when his children and grandchildren competed in sports. He loved Kay, their travels, and adventures. He loved sports, the outdoors, and his treasured times with family at Sugar Loaf, their cabin at Island Park, ID. He simply loved life…inspiring those around him to do the same! How he will be missed.
Allan was preceded in death by his sister, Nancy. He is survived by his wife, Kay, and his children, Theresa Lipman Kern (Michael), Allan M. Lipman III (Roberta), Tracy Lipman Eilers (Rich), David Lipman (Teresa), 15 grandchildren, and one great-grandson. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Clark Giles, and his cousin, Jean Smith.
Friends may visit with family Thursday, May 30, 2019, from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at Leavitt's Mortuary, 836 36th Street, Ogden, UT. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 10:00 am at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1100 East 5550 South, South Ogden, UT. Friends are invited to celebrate Allan's life immediately following Mass in the Holy Family Parish Hall. Interment will be at 2:00 pm at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 1342 East 5th South, SLC.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a contribution in Allan's memory to one of the following: Marion B. Lipman Endowed Scholarship in Nursing, c/o Eden Bennett, U of U College of Nursing; 10 South 2000 East, SLC, Ut 84112; , 1275 East Fairfax Rd., SLC, UT 84103; or Lantern House, 269 West 33rd Street, Ogden, UT 84401.
www.leavittsmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from May 29 to May 30, 2019