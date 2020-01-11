|
Allen Darrell "Joe" Carlisle
1932 ~ 2020
Allen Darrell "Joe" Carlisle, 87, of Salt Lake City, Utah passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Joe was born December 2, 1932 in Salt Lake City to Garnett and Lulu Carlisle. Joe graduated from the University of Utah. He married his sweetheart, Marla Ray Erickson, on January 11, 1957 in Salt Lake City; they were later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on January 11, 1967. Joe and Marla Ray were blessed with 5 children.
He served in the Army for 30 years as an Airborne Ranger, including service in the Korean and Vietnam Wars, and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel. After retiring from the Army, Joe worked at Hercules Inc. for 10 years. Joe and Marla Ray served a mission in Iceland for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Garnett Walpole and Lulu Carlisle, and his siblings Vervene Carlisle, Garnett Willis Carlisle, Beverly Powell, Marlen Brent Carlisle, and Marilyn David. He is survived by his wife, Marla Ray Carlisle, and his children Karen Spjut (Erik), Kevin Carlisle (Lori), Christine Smith (Steve), Kenneth Carlisle (Malia), and Cathleen Grimm (Aaron). He is also survived by 26 grandchildren and 38 great grandchildren.
A viewing will be held at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary, 1007 W South Jordan Pkwy, South Jordan, Utah on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 9:00 am. The funeral will follow at 11:00 am. Military honors will be held at Elysian Gardens at 2:00 pm. Our family thanks all of the caregivers at George E. Wahlen Veterans Home in Ogden and Bristol Hospice for their loving care of our father and husband. For complete obituary and online condolences visit www.jenkins-soffe.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 11, 2020