Valley View Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4335 West 4100 South
West Valley City, UT 84120
(801) 969-1081
Graveside service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Valley View Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4335 West 4100 South
West Valley City, UT 84120

Allen "Al" Curtis


1941 - 2019
Allen "Al" Curtis Obituary
1941 ~ 2019
Mesquite, Nevada, Allen (Al) Curtis 78, passed away August 1, at home after a long illness. He was born on April 28, 1941, in Salt Lake City, Utah to Arnold and Myrtle. He married Ronnie on May 18, 1984, in Utah. He graduated from South High School and then joined the Armed Forces, received an honorable discharge after 6 years. He worked at Utah Power & Light for 35 years and retired in 1995. In 1997 moved to Mesquite where he loved the warm weather, golf, and gambling. He is survived by wife Ronnie, Mesquite, NV sons Ben (Anna) Curtis, Salt Lake, Utah, Jeff (Heather) Scott, Washington, daughters, Cristy, Arizona and Nikki (Jeff) Kubinski, West Valley Utah, three sisters, Geri Grant, NV, Marge Stucki, UT and Mary Schembri, CA, 6 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, brother, Rick and son Kelly. Graveside services we be held at Valley View Memorial Park Cemetery, 4335 West 4100 South, West Valley, UT on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at 10:00 am.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019
