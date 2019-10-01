Home

Cannon Mortuary
2460 E. Bengal Blvd. (7600 S.)
Salt Lake City, UT 84121
(801) 942-6301
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
7:30 PM - 9:00 PM
church
1433 Old Mission Road
Sandy, UT
Funeral
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
church
1433 Old Mission Road
Sandy, UT
Allen Edward Bottorff


1943 - 2019
Allen Edward Bottorff Obituary
Allen Edward Bottorff
Nov 29, 1943 ~ Sept 25, 2019
Allen Edward Bottorff (75) of Sandy, Utah, passed away on September 25, 2019 in the VA Hospital of complications related to a variety of illnesses and injuries.
There will be a visitation Wednesday evening, October 2, at 7:30 - 9:00 p.m. and the funeral Thursday morning, October 3, at 11:00 a.m. both at the church at 1433 Old Mission Road, Sandy.
Complete obituary www.cannonmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019
