Allen Edward Bottorff
Nov 29, 1943 ~ Sept 25, 2019
Allen Edward Bottorff (75) of Sandy, Utah, passed away on September 25, 2019 in the VA Hospital of complications related to a variety of illnesses and injuries.
There will be a visitation Wednesday evening, October 2, at 7:30 - 9:00 p.m. and the funeral Thursday morning, October 3, at 11:00 a.m. both at the church at 1433 Old Mission Road, Sandy.
Complete obituary www.cannonmortuary.com.
