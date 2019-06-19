|
Allen Gene Riddle
1953 ~ 2019
Allen Gene Riddle entered this world on Father's Day, June 21, 1953 to Arnold Gene Riddle and Donna Jean Bassett. He died on Father's Day, June 16, 2019. He married "The Love of my Life," Debrah Williams on August 3, 1990. Preceded in death by his father Gene. He is survived by his wife, Debrah, mother Donna, brother Craig, children Heidi (KayLyn), Shellie (Destin), Evan (Kelly), Michael (Mindy), and 9 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren. Viewing will be Thursday, June 20, from 6-8 p.m. Goff Mortuary, 8090 State St., Midvale. At his request, a birthday celebration will be held at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 1441 W. 4630 S., Taylorsville, Friday, June 21, at 1:00 p.m., with a viewing one hour prior.
For a full obituary, go to: www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 19, 2019