Allen H. Christensen

Allen H. Christensen Obituary
Allen H. Christensen
1940 - 2019
On the 12th of June My Love and best Friend of 53 years left this life. Born to Harold and ELLEN Christensen on Sept 20 1940. He graduated from Granite High School in 1958. Allen served an LDS mission in Denmark.He spoke fluent Danish.
He Married JaNette Hyde on Dec. 5 1964.
He had two sons, Guy and Douglas. Doug passed away in 2012 .
Allen is survived by his wife, Son, daughter in-laws; Sukie and Michelle, 6 grand children and 3 great- granddaughters
Allen's Pride and Joy was his Family.
He Proudly served the Salt Lake area with the Sheriff's Office for 31 Years.
A Viewing will be Thursday, June 20th, from 6-8pm at 6400 W. 3500 S. Graveside services will be at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, Friday, June 21st at 1:00p.m.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 16, 2019
