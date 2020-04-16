Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Allen Tanner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allen Harold Tanner


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Allen H. Tanner
"A Gentle Man"
4/6/1926 ~ 4/9/2020
After 4 long years, our beloved Father, Grandfather, Great-grandfather, Uncle, and Friend left his earthly home to be reunited with his eternal sweetheart and companion, Raeola. Allen was the only child born to Vera Kate Allen (Strong) and Harold Knudsen Tanner. He is survived by his daughters, Linda Romney (Don) and Alana Hill; sister-in-law, Camille Bradley (Keith); two grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private funeral service for immediate family will be held on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with live webcasting. To share online condolences and view the services, go to www.jenkins-soffe.com and click on the link in the obituary.
logo

Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Allen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -