A. LaMar Farnsworth
1933 ~ 2019
Allen LaMar Farnsworth, age 86, passed away at his home, surrounded by family, on October 17, 2019, in Sandy Utah, from leukemia. He was born March 9, 1933, in Duchesne, Utah, to Ronald Edwin and Doritha Leora Law Farnsworth. LaMar attended Brigham Young University and the University of Utah. He served as Zoo Director for 33 of his 44 years at Utah's Hogle Zoo. LaMar loved his family and cared about people. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served faithfully in numerous callings. He enjoyed animals, traveling, reading, and sports activities.
He is survived by his wife, Hazel Aileen Davidson Farnsworth; his children, Allan L. (Carol), Shauna (Tim) Swainston, Lyn S. (Karin), Terry (Eric) Lyman, and Laura Akgiray, with 25 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his son, Kent Ronald Farnsworth.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 24, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at the Canyon Rim Ward Building, 1050 East Galena Drive, Sandy, Utah. A visitation will be held Wednesday, October 23, from 6-8 p.m., at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 S.), Sandy, Utah. Interment will be in Sandy City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please enjoy a day with your family at Utah's Hogle Zoo, or contribute to the Mission Fund of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Please share condolences at www.larkincares.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 20, 2019