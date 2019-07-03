|
|
Allen Pheral Hansen
1926 ~ 2019
Allen P. Hansen, 92, passed away peacefully June 28, 2019 to join his eternal sweetheart Maurine Jensen. He is survived by his children Dennis & Lois Hansen, Kathy & Clyde Marshall, Richard Wendi Hansen, David & Connie Hansen, Barbara & Bruce Gifford, JoAnn & Kyle Stauffer.
Funeral Services will be Saturday July 6th at noon. There will be a viewing from 10 to 11:45 a.m. at the Taylorsville 19th Ward, 2030 Chateau Avenue, Taylorsville, Utah. Full obituary at www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on July 3, 2019