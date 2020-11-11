Allen "Big Al" W. Sansing
1942-2020
Kearns, UT-Al was born September 1, 1942 in Blountville, Tennessee and died surrounded by his loving family in Salt Lake City, Utah on November 7, 2020. Al was raised in Alabama and served several years in the United States Army after being stationed at Fort Benning in Georgia, he was then stationed at Dugway Army Depot in Utah where he was Honorably Discharged in 1967. He stayed in Utah and met the love of his life, Teressa and they were married on January 26, 1973, together they raised their family in Kearns, Utah. Big Al loved to go hunting and fishing, there were many days spent on a lake shore or on a mountain looking for the buck that got away. Most of all, he loved his kids, grandkids, great-grandkids and his fur babies more than anything. They are his greatest achievement and legacy. Al is survived by his wife- Teressa, Kids- Jodie & Scott Bartunek, Jenna & Jorge Sanchez, Justin & Dawn Sansing, Jason & Tina Sansing and Patsy Sansing Hooper, 26 grandkids and several great-grandkids. He is also survived by his brother- Dan Carr, in-laws- Jack & Doris Lopez, brothers-in-law- Perry & Leslie Brewer, Dan Lopez, and Chuck & Karin Parker, his special sisters Barbara Sansing and Darla Bourdon, numerous nieces and nephews and last but not least his fur babies- Missy and Dolly. He is preceded in death by his Parents- John & Anna Sansing, Brother- Paul "Sweet Cheeks" Sansing, Son- Allen Sansing, Daughter- Susan Mitchell and his best fur buddy- Chico. The family wishes to thank IMC hospital for all the amazing care that they gave to Al while he was there. We love you Dad and you will be greatly missed! A viewing will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020, from 6-8 PM and again on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 1-2 PM with a funeral service to follow at 2 PM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah 84123. In an effort to provide a safe environment for attendees, the funeral service will be held outdoors, so warm clothing is recommended. Following the statewide mandate on facial coverings, face masks are required at all public gatherings. Social distancing will be enforced. For those unable to attend the services, Memorial Mortuaries and Cemeteries are offering a livestreaming of the funeral service on Zoom, the information for which may be found at memorialutah.com
