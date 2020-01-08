|
|
Alleyne Hartley
Summerhays
1922 ~ 2020
A true Southern belle passed from this life on the morning of January 5, 2020. Alleyne was born in Waco, Texas November 22, 1922, the only child of Laurence Harold Hartley and Florence Lenore Stonehocker. During her public school years, the family lived in Canton, Mississippi.
Alleyne loved to sing and in church at age 6 she sang her first solo, "In the Garden". At age 10, she sang on the radio and when she attended Canton High School, she sang second soprano in a girls quartet that took second place her junior year in the Mississippi state song competition. They took first place the following year. She continued to sing at Southern Mississippi University and graduated from Central City Commercial College in Waco, TX.
World War 2 was raging abroad and Alleyne moved with her parents to Camp Mackall, an Army base in North Carolina where her father was stationed. While there, Alleyne met Major Lawrence L. (Larry) Summerhays from Utah. Alleyne was taught the gospel and accepted the baptism challenge.
On December 14, 1943, Larry and Alleyne were married in Southern Pines, NC (later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple). Several months later, Larry and the 11th Airborne Division left for the war in the Pacific and Alleyne came to Salt Lake City to live with his very large family (culture shock for an only child). Prior to the end of the war in 1945, Larry asked Alleyne to arrange the purchase of a home (stress). They lived in the east Sugarhouse area for the next 60 years. Alleyne loved to travel with Europe being her favorite destination.
Through the years, many recognized that Alleyne had leadership abilities. She served as the PTA president of Garfield Elementary, Clayton Middle School and was the PTA president for two years at Highland High School. She was the mothers' club president of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority and Sigma Chi fraternity at the University of Utah. She served in many callings in the church including Relief Society president and Young Women's president. She had a theatrical talent and directed roadshows in the Hillside Stake for 20 years, including some that were invited to be presented at BYU and then the annual June Conference of the Church.
Alleyne was a loyal (really loyal) Ute fan. The year after Larry returned from the war in 1945, they purchased season football and basketball tickets. She has had them ever since including the current season in both sports. She has been a season ticket holder for 73 (yes, 73) consecutive years from the age of 24 until her passing at the age of 97. Macular degeneration made it difficult for her to see the details of the games and when it was suggested that she obtain seats closer to the action she exclaimed, "No, this is where Larry and I sat for decades (he died in the year 2000) and this is where I want to continue to sit" ----and so she has.
Alleyne reflects her Southern upbringing with a slight southern accent. She had a wonderful sense of style that was reflected in the décor of her home, her dress and her manners. She usually spoke her mind and was quick to apologize if she felt she offended someone.
Larry and Alleyne were married for 56 years and are the parents of 4 children. The children are grateful for their upbringing and the opportunities presented to them. We, her children, are grateful for her 97 years and all the good she brought into our lives, for her sacrifice in our behalf, for her constant care of our ailing father (Alzheimer's) and for her example of "being tough when the road gets rough". Thank you and bless you, Mom.
Alleyne is survived by her children, Jane (New York City), Lindsay Cutshall (Ronny) Salt Lake, Bart (Denise) Salt Lake, and Scott (Santa Barbara, CA). She is also survived by eleven grandchildren and twenty two great-grandchildren and many Summerhays nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry, and her parents.
The family extends heartfelt thanks to Cathleen Frome for the friendship and loving care she has given to our mother for many years. We also thank Mandy, most recently, and others from Senior Helpers for their assistance with her needs. Thanks, also, for the kind care from the staff at the Abbington Senior Living Center.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 11th at 11:00 AM at the Larkin Sunset Lawn Mortuary, 2350 East 1300 South in Salt Lake City. A viewing will be held prior to the services from 9:30 to 10:45 AM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Lawrence L. Summerhays Scholarship Fund at the University of Utah College of Law.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020