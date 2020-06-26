I thought that this posted already so I apologize if it ends up on here twice.
Allison, I feel like you're my close friend already because of the great friendship and love you shared with my Roland, & The fun and special stories he's shared with me. Your infectious and stunning smile is still here giving us comfort knowing you are close. I'm grateful I got to share my own experiences with you by being friends on Facebook, You always know how to make me laugh. Thank you for filling the world with your light and strength.
1966 ~ 2020
Allison Moore, age 54, passed away at home on Thursday June 18th, 2020. She was born January 22nd, 1966 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Daniel Allen and Joan Holmstrom Allen. Allison had a lifelong career in finance, but she always aspired to be a writer. She spent her free time writing short stories. Allison had a passion for photography, camping, fishing and travel. She maintained a sunny disposition throughout life. She was an amazing mother, a wonderful friend and the best wife a man could hope for. She is survived by her son Ian Richeson, husband Darrell Moore, mother Joan Allen, sister Stacey Bodine and her husband Robert Bodine and their two children Harley Bodine and Brody Bodine. She will be greatly missed by anyone who knew her.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.