Allison Kay Sprague
1948-2020
Salt Lake City, Utah-Allison Kay Sprague
Born January 10, 1948 New York City
Moved to Walnut Creek Ca as a child. Graduated from Bonneville H.S. Bonneville, UT. Resided Salt Lake City. Started her career as a hairdresser then established a foster home for 20 years. She changed the lives of 629 kids for the better! Received "Foster Parent of the Year" award for the state of Utah.
Survived by husband, Paul Sprague, sisters Carolyn Hughes and Susan Jones, blended family, adult children, grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Preceded in death by parents Rutger E Jones and Ethel Hansen, children Michelle, Rob and Alaura.
Allison enjoyed cooking, shopping and talking with friends on Facebook. As well as attending church. She collected cookbooks, recipes and handmade baskets. She will be missed by family and friends. She loved kids and helped them become better people.
Viewing for family and friends Thursday May 28th, 2020 from 7 - 9 pm and Graveside Service 10 am May 29th, 2020 both at Wasatch Lawn 3400 South and Highland Dr. Salt Lake City UT.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 27, 2020